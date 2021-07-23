Credit Suisse Group Cuts The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $1,281.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,166.73.

Shares of SAM opened at $947.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $653.06 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,017.08.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,997,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

