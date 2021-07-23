Critical Contrast: Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) & First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and First Northern Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $179.62 million 4.53 $36.99 million $0.95 16.71 First Northern Community Bancorp $56.67 million 2.63 $12.16 million N/A N/A

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than First Northern Community Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and First Northern Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.93%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than First Northern Community Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and First Northern Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 27.71% 7.14% 0.98% First Northern Community Bancorp 22.41% 8.56% 0.76%

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats First Northern Community Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds mortgage loans, mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 38 full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products, and fiduciary and other financial services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. In addition, it provides issues cashier's checks; rents safe deposit boxes; and provides other customary banking services. The company operates eleven full service branches located in the cities of Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Rancho, Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland; a satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; residential mortgage loan office in Davis; and a commercial loan office in the Contra Costa County city of Walnut Creek. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

