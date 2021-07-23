Croda International (LON:CRDA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7,862.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7,862 ($102.72) and last traded at GBX 7,856 ($102.64), with a volume of 34802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,764 ($101.44).

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRDA shares. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC raised shares of Croda International to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Croda International to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Croda International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,062.50 ($92.27).

The firm has a market cap of £10.97 billion and a PE ratio of 50.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,210.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

