Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

CCRN opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.32. The company has a market cap of $583.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 215,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 64,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

