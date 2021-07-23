CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 62,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,233. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.62 million, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $15.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

