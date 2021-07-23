Crown (CRW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Crown has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $1,079.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,537.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $444.90 or 0.01367354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.38 or 0.00385343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00078441 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003536 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,659,496 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

