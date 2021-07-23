Cryptaur (CPT) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,467.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $1,467.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00048900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.61 or 0.00868123 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Cryptaur

CPT is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

