CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSX. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.67 to $36.67 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities raised CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.25.

CSX stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.67. CSX has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,431.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,996,015 shares of company stock valued at $201,411,409. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in CSX by 94.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

