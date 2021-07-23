CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.04

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.04 and last traded at $48.99, with a volume of 10112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.91.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CubeSmart by 33.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

