Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 59,106 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,106 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 42,964 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 37.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,747,000 after acquiring an additional 512,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 45.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

