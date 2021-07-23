Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,011,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $140.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 107.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.95.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.96.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,976,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock worth $458,515,206. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

