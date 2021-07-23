Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227,999 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of New York Community Bancorp worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 47,551 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $4,323,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 386,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

