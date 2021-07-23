Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 367.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,749,000 after purchasing an additional 420,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 311,098 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,675,000. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $78.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.66. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.61%.

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

