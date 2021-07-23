Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 209,087 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 208.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 209,087 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 128.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,620,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,507 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 424,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $67,025,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

NYSE:SU opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

