Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1,268.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,311 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of APA worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth $601,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of APA by 131.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 205,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 116,312 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in APA by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 86,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in APA by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 510,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 160,873 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.76.

APA opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -304.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.14. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

