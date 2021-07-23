Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 109,229 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,032 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 109,229 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $4,721,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $3,520,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 304,300 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $1,248,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 92,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of GOLD opened at $20.74 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.