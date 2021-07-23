Curran Financial Partners LLC Buys 3,082 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF comprises 2.3% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSTA. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 488,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,869,000 after acquiring an additional 224,443 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 114.8% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period.

FSTA traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,144. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $43.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85.

