Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $10.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.94. The stock had a trading volume of 38,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,169. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $295.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.54.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

