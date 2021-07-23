Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.69. Cyren shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 1,578,743 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cyren had a negative return on equity of 96.63% and a negative net margin of 52.71%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cyren by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,338,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 512,399 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyren in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cyren by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 101,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Cyren by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

