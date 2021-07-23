D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 96,375 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,375 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $38,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $140.69 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.25.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.65%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.