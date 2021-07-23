D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of Keysight Technologies worth $36,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,556,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after acquiring an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,563,000 after acquiring an additional 167,521 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,023,000 after acquiring an additional 405,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $400,735,000 after buying an additional 337,187 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $158.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

