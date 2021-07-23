D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 70.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 389,769 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.19.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $183.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 72.89% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

