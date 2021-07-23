D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 769,374 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2,925.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769,374 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of FOX worth $28,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,057,000 after acquiring an additional 68,971 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

FOXA opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

