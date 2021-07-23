D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 978,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,071 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $27,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.76. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.