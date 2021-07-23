D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Trading 4.4% Higher

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 21,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,134,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.