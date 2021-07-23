D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,511,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $134,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

NYSE:DHI traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.45. 41,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,334. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.12.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.