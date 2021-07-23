D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,422 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,125,000 after buying an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $239,480,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,249,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,914,000 after acquiring an additional 231,553 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $89.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

