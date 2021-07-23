D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $117.00 at BTIG Research

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $124.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.47.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $89.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.84. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,480,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,249,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,914,000 after acquiring an additional 231,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

