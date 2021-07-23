DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get BancFirst alerts:

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $54.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.60. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.44.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $397,394.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,244,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,805,105.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $2,187,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,446 shares of company stock worth $4,750,543. 38.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $4,120,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,387,000 after acquiring an additional 89,892 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 5.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.