Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €107.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.90% from the company’s current price.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Daimler in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Daimler in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €91.64 ($107.82).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €71.38 ($83.98) on Wednesday. Daimler has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

