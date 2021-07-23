Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Director Austin Williams Mcchord Sells 68,708 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $1,897,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of MSP stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89.
Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Datto Company Profile
Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.
Read More: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.