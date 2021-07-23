DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on August 13th

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

DCP Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. DCP Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 80.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 3.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.32. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.58.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

