Decentral Games Hits Market Capitalization of $27.33 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Decentral Games has a market cap of $27.33 million and $497,015.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $96.61 or 0.00298327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00039410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00103604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00143269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,349.27 or 0.99888354 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,886 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.