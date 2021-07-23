Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.76. 8,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,349. The company has a market capitalization of $322.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

TACO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

