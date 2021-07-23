Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $3,011,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,308,190 shares of company stock valued at $330,298,879 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.27. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.11 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

