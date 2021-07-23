DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Capitalization Tops $68.29 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $68.29 million and $26,987.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00007970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00102490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00140463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,832.89 or 0.99990997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

