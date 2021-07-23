Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Cap of $72.50 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Dero has a total market cap of $72.50 million and $319,592.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $6.75 or 0.00020790 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,470.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,069.61 or 0.06373769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.57 or 0.01366074 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.13 or 0.00369960 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00137593 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.84 or 0.00615441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.70 or 0.00380973 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.18 or 0.00296201 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,740,324 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

