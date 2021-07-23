Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives GBX 3,401.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,434.67 ($44.87).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, July 9th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Mark Breuer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, with a total value of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 3,584 ($46.83) on Tuesday. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a one year high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,454.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.01.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

