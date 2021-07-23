Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up to $17.65

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $18.17. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 142 shares changing hands.

DSGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $146,409,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $81,702,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $75,788,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,380,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,955,000. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

