Desjardins Raises Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to C$39.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered Great-West Lifeco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $29.53 price objective on Great-West Lifeco and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

OTCMKTS GWLIF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.59. 1,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,209. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

