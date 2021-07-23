Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

NYSE DESP opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $948.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.55.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $51.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $172,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Despegar.com (DESP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.