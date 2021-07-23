Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $275.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.86.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $246.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $254.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.47. The stock has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $7,674,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,141 shares of company stock valued at $61,311,465. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

