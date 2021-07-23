Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $28.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.64.

ACI stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion and a PE ratio of 15.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.78. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $64,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

