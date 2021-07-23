Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Trading 2.3% Higher

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €35.20 ($41.41) and last traded at €35.20 ($41.41). 14,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.40 ($40.47).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Baader Bank set a €42.20 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.12 ($53.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €34.61. The stock has a market cap of $684.50 million and a P/E ratio of 3.98.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

