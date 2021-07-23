Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Warburg Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

OTCMKTS DWHHF traded down $3.00 on Friday, hitting $58.00. 823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $91.50.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

