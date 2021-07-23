Devang Shah Sells 11,492 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $214,178.60.

On Thursday, June 17th, Devang Shah sold 10,469 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $116,729.35.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $463,915.62.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $9.50 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.47.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WISH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

