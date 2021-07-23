Dewhurst (LON:DWHT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,700 ($35.28). Dewhurst shares last traded at GBX 2,700 ($35.28), with a volume of 684 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,166.77. The company has a market capitalization of £212.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Dewhurst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

In related news, insider Charles Holroyd purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.65) per share, with a total value of £2,040 ($2,665.27).

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

