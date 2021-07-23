DiamondHead Holdings Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 26th

DiamondHead’s (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 26th. DiamondHead had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DHHCU opened at $9.99 on Friday. DiamondHead has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHHCU. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

