DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Trading Down 16.2%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) shares were down 16.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 8.40 and last traded at 8.55. Approximately 817,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 80,727,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.20.

About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

