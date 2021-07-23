Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,189 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Digi International were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 19.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGII opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.12. Digi International Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DGII shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

